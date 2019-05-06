Dulquer Salmaan’s Lovely Message On Daughter Maryam’s Birthday Goes Viral On Social Media!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, is a doting father. Despite his busy schedule, he always finds time to spend quality time with his family.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's daughter Mariam, is celebrating her birthday today. On the real special day, DQ, as he is fondly called by one and all, has sent out a very cute message with an equally cute photo.

The cute little photo of Maryam has been clicked amidst the backdrop of the Leaning Tower Of Pisa. The message sent out by Dulquer Salmaan is read as, "The brightest star in our universe. The love of my life. Happy birthday boobootums ! Two of our most glorious years ! There arnt enough words to describe you my jaan. They need to come up with new terms of endearment and love just for you " - (sic)

The photo as well as the message sent out by Dulquer Salmaan has gone viral on social media within a very short span of time. Much like the other posts of Dulquer Salmaan, this lovely post also has some really very good hashtags, which again has garnered everyone's attention. Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan here.