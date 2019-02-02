English
    Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out His New Photo Clicked By Soubin Shahir!

    Dulquer Salmaan is all set to give a grand entertainer to the Malayalam film audiences in the year 2019 in the form of his upcoming movie Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which is one among the highly-awaited Malayalam movies of the year.

    Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out A Photo Of His Clicked By Soubin Shahir!


    The shoot of Oru Yamandan Premakadha is currently progressing and Dulquer Salmaan is also a part of this schedule. The actor is currently busy with the works of this film and he recently took to his social media pages to send out a click from the sets of the movie.

    This particular picture features Dulquer Salmaan in the getup and it has been clicked one his dear friends and co-star of this movie. Yes, this particular picture has been clicked by none other than Soubin Shahir. Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan here.

    Interestingly, Soubin Shahir is also a part of this movie and he will be seen essaying an important role in the movie. Going by the reports, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying the role of a painter in this upcoming movie. The movie has been scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George duo. Oru Yamandan Premakadha is being directed by newcomer BC Boufal. The film is expected to come out in the first half of the year itself.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 22:09 [IST]
