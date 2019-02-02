Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out His New Photo Clicked By Soubin Shahir!

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to give a grand entertainer to the Malayalam film audiences in the year 2019 in the form of his upcoming movie Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which is one among the highly-awaited Malayalam movies of the year.



The shoot of Oru Yamandan Premakadha is currently progressing and Dulquer Salmaan is also a part of this schedule. The actor is currently busy with the works of this film and he recently took to his social media pages to send out a click from the sets of the movie.

This particular picture features Dulquer Salmaan in the getup and it has been clicked one his dear friends and co-star of this movie. Yes, this particular picture has been clicked by none other than Soubin Shahir. Take a look at the Facebook post of Dulquer Salmaan here.

Interestingly, Soubin Shahir is also a part of this movie and he will be seen essaying an important role in the movie. Going by the reports, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying the role of a painter in this upcoming movie. The movie has been scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George duo. Oru Yamandan Premakadha is being directed by newcomer BC Boufal. The film is expected to come out in the first half of the year itself.