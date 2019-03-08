English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out An Adorable Picture And A Note On The Special Occasion Of Women's Day!

    By
    |

    Dulquer Salmaan, the much-loved actor of the Malayalam film industry has a huge fan base, spread across the different language film industries. He is an active social media user and is one among those celebrities who uses various platforms in a judicious way.

    Today is the International Women's Day and social media is filled with messages and wishes in connection with the same. Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar, took to his social media pages to wish everyone a Happy Women's Day and at the same time has sent out an adorable picture and an equally lovely note.

    Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out An Adorable Picture And A Note On The Special Occasion Of Womens Day!

    In the back shot picture sent out by Dulquer Salmaan, you could see Dulquer Salmaan and his daughter Maryam Ameera Salmaan with the kiddie holding the hands of her father. His note in connection with the picture read ,"Barely 2 years old and showing me the ropes. Shine on, my light !
    Happy Women's Day ! #womensdaymusings #givinguslife #teachinguseveryday #makingusbetter #savingtheworld #equalifnotbetter" - (sic).

    Take a look at the Facebook post here..

    Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to give his fans in Kerala a big treat in the form of his upcoming movie Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which is one among the big releases of this impending summer season. The audiences are all set to give the film a grand welcome.

    Read more about: dulquer salmaan
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue