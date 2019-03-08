Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out An Adorable Picture And A Note On The Special Occasion Of Women's Day!

Dulquer Salmaan, the much-loved actor of the Malayalam film industry has a huge fan base, spread across the different language film industries. He is an active social media user and is one among those celebrities who uses various platforms in a judicious way.

Today is the International Women's Day and social media is filled with messages and wishes in connection with the same. Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar, took to his social media pages to wish everyone a Happy Women's Day and at the same time has sent out an adorable picture and an equally lovely note.

In the back shot picture sent out by Dulquer Salmaan, you could see Dulquer Salmaan and his daughter Maryam Ameera Salmaan with the kiddie holding the hands of her father. His note in connection with the picture read ,"Barely 2 years old and showing me the ropes. Shine on, my light !

Happy Women's Day ! #womensdaymusings #givinguslife #teachinguseveryday #makingusbetter #savingtheworld #equalifnotbetter" - (sic).

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to give his fans in Kerala a big treat in the form of his upcoming movie Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which is one among the big releases of this impending summer season. The audiences are all set to give the film a grand welcome.