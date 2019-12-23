Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out A Special Message On The Fourth Anniversary Of Charlie!

It was in 2015 that this film, which won the heart of millions had taken over the big screens. Charlie, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, directed by Martin Prakatt turned out to be a sensation among the audiences and emerged as a runaway success in the year. The film which won acclaim both critically and commercially had released during the Christmas season of 2015 and as the film is all set to celebrate its fourth anniversary, Dulquer Salmaan has come up with a message in connection with the same.

"Four years since Charlie made free spiritedness and unconventional a little more endearing. Every bit of the love and hard work we put into it was returned to us in manifolds and we will be forever grateful for it.,", he wrote on his Facebook page.

Charlie is considered to be one among the trendsetters of this decade and one of the most successful films in the career of Dulquer Salmaan so far. It is also one among the most-loved onscreen characters of the young star, who stole everyone's heart with his endearing act as the protagonist. With some powerful performances, captivating narrative, brilliant making and out-of-the-box characterisations, Charlie opened a new arena for Malayalam cinema.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer was also a recipient of numerous awards. The blockbuster movie went on to win as much as eighth awards at the Kerala State Film Awards. Dulquer Salmaan won the Best Actor trophy whereas Parvathy was adjudged the Best Actress. Martin Prakkat too won the Best Director award for his work in the film.