    Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Oru Yamandan Premakadha To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

    Dulquer Salmaan is back to Mollywood after a short gap with Oru Yamandan Premakdha, which is rightly one among the much-awaited movies of the season. There were various unconfirmed reports doing the rounds regarding the release date of the film and now, the team themselves have come up with an official announcement regarding the release date.

    Dulquer Salmaan along with the script-writers of the film Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George and the director BC Noufal, had come LIVE on Facebook this evening as promised. During the interaction, the team revealed the release date of the film.

    Reportedly, Oru Yamandan Premakadha will be making a release in the theatres on April 25, 2019. As of now, no other Malayalam movie has been slated for a release on that day. There are huge expectations on this film, which is expected to be a colourful entertainer.

    Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the first official teaser of the film, which had released on March 30, 2019. The teaser had opened to a grand response in the online circuits.

    Along with Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features other popular actors like Salim Kumar, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Soubin Shahir, Dharmajan Bolghatty and others in important roles. Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon will be seen playing the roles of the leading ladies in the film.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 20:37 [IST]
