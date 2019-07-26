Dulquer Salmaan Surprised To See This Top Celebrity; Shares A Picture With His Fans!

Dulquer Salmaan is rightly one of the busiest stars around having committed to some really promising projects in various languages. Meanwhile, the star has taken an off from the busy shooting days and is on a vacation mode. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan is currently in Spain and he has been sharing some fascinating pictures from his wonderful foreign trip.

It is through his Instagram stories that his fans and followers learned about this. At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan has revealed a very pleasant surprise that he encountered during his journey.

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan clicked a picture of none other than popular basket ball player and rap singer Shaquille O' Neil. Going by the picture, it seems like the young star saw the sportsman while he was dining in one of the restaurants during the foreign trip. He has captioned the Instagram story as "The Big Diesel Shaq Casually Sitting On The Next Table". For the uninitiated, Shaqueel O Neil is considered to be one of the finest ever players of National Basketball Association (NBA). Apart from being a sportsman, he has acted in a few movies as well and has taken part in a few reality shows. He himself enjoys a huge fan base.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in the Bollywood movie The Zoya Factor, which has been scheduled to release in Spetember 2019. This will be Dulquer Salmaan's second film in Hindi after his Bollywood debut movie Karwaan, which had released in 2018.

In Mollywood, Dulquer Salmaan is donning producer's hat for a film, which has been titled as Ashokante Aadyarathri. The movie features Jacob Gregory in the lead role. As an actor, his next film in Malayalam is expected to be Kuruppu, the film that will mark his second association with Second Show director Srinath Rajendran.