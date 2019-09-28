English
    Dulquer Salmaan To Play A Cop In Rosshan Andrrews-Bobby-Sanjay Team's Next?

    By Staff
    |

    If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Dulquer Salmaan is set to don the role of a police officer for the first time. A few reports claim that the young actor will team up with filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews for a film, which will be scripted by popular writers Bobby and Sanjay. It is also being said that the shoot of the film will commence in March 2020.

    The writer duo and the director had previously teamed up for highly-acclaimed movies. Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby Sanjay team's previous venture was the blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had hit theatres the previous year. The latest reports that have come up also claim that this upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie will have the presence of crew members of Kayamkulam Kochunni. However, no official announcement regarding this project has been made yet.

    If the film happens, it would also pave the way for the first collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and Rosshan Andrrews. It would be also for the first time that Dulquer Salmaan is acting in a film, scripted by popular writers Bobby and Sanjay.

    Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with the works of Kurup, the much-awaited film, directed by Srinath Rajendran. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Anoop Sathyan's debut directorial, which is being produced by the actor himself. On the other hand, his debut production venture Ashokante Aadyarathri, featuring Jacob Gregory in the lead role, is expected to hit theatres later this year.

    If reports are to be believed, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan starrer will be Rosshan Andrrews's next film after Prathi Poovankozhi, the shoot of which is progressing now. The film, featuring Manju Warrier in the lead role, has its script by Unni R. Reportedly, the film will also feature Rosshan Andrrews in an important role.

