Empuraan Is Loading! Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran Meet Up For Discussions

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the complete actor and multifaceted talent of Malayalam cinema collaborated for the first time, for the recent blockbuster Lucifer. Instead of sharing the screen, Mohanlal and Prithviraj joined hands as the actor and director of the project. The duo is now planning to team up once again for Empuraan, the sequel of Lucifer.

Recently, Mohanlal had visited Prithviraj at the latter's residence in Kochi. Reportedly, the superstar visited his director to have a discussion on their upcoming project Empuraan. Mohanlal was accompanied by Antony Perumbavoor, his close associate and the producer of Lucifer series. Supriya Menon, the wife of Prithviraj has shared the pictures of the trio on her official Instagram page.

In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran had revealed that he and writer Murali Gopy have already finalised the storyline of Empuraan, which is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The actor-director also revealed that the project will start rolling exactly after six months from the day Murali hand over the full bound script.

According to Prithviraj, Empuraan is both a prequel and sequel to Lucifer, as it narrates both the past and future of Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram. The director stated that sequel will be made in a larger canvas, and demands more time and effort while compared to the original.

Expectations are riding high on Empuraan, as the climax of Lucifer has ended on an exciting note, hinting that something big is in store. Reportedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who essayed the role of Khureshi Ab'Ram's close associate Zayed Masood in the original, will have more screentime in the sequel.

According to the latest updates, several popular actors from the Malayalam, Bollywood, and Tamil, film industries have been considered to play the pivotal roles in Empuraan. Most of the actors from the original cast will reprise their respective roles in the sequel as well.

Also Read:

Best Of 2019: Who Deserves The Best Actor Title In Malayalam Cinema This Year?