Empuraan (Lucifer 2): Here's What To Expect From The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Movie!

The Story Of Khureshi Ab’Raam

The final sequence of Lucifer introduced Khureshi Ab'Raam, the hidden identity of the protagonist Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal. In the end credits, it was revealed that Khureshi Ab'Raam is the head of an Illuminati society. However, nothing much was revealed about the character. Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer is expected to reveal more detail about the protagonist Stephen Nedumpally, including his past, how he joined the Illuminati society, his secret life as Khureshi Ab'Raam, etc.

Zayed Masood In A Full-fledged Role

One of the most interesting elements of Lucifer was the extended cameo appearance by its director, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor-director essayed the role of Zayed Masood, a close associate of Khureshi Ab'Raam. Prithviraj had very few dialogues in the movie, and nothing much was revealed about his character. However, the director has confirmed that he will be portraying a bigger role in Empuraan. The sequel to Lucifer is expected to reveal more detail about Zayed Masood, including his original identity, and how he emerged as the most trusted person in Khureshi's life.

A Few New Faces

As per the sources close to the project, Empuraan will feature an extensive star cast, including a few new faces. If the rumours are to be believed, the team has already begun casting for the film. Reportedly, some popular actors from Tamil and Bollywood industries have been approached to essay pivotal roles in the movie. Empuraan is also expected to feature some renowned faces of Malayalam cinema as the new additions in the star cast.

More Dimensions To Existing Characters

According to reports, some of the prominent faces from the original star cast of Lucifer are expected to reprise their roles in Empuraan. The most-loved characters from Lucifer, including Sachin Kedekar's PK Ramdas, Indrajith's Govardhan, Tovino Thomas's Jatin Ramdas, Baiju's Murukan, Manju Warrier's Priyadarshini Ramdas, etc., are expected have more dimensions and screen time in Empuraan. At the same time, a few characters from the original might not appear in the sequel.

Bigger Canvas & Technical Brilliance

Reportedly, Empuraan has been planned as a bigger project with a whopping budget. According to director Prithviraj Sukumaran, the team is planning to narrate the sequel to Lucifer on a bigger canvas. The movie is expected to be extensively shot at various locations of Kerala and Russia. According to the sources close to the project, Empuraan will have some highly celebrated technicians of Indian cinema in its crew, and is expected to be a technically brilliant film.

A Content-driven Yet Entertaining Film

Empuraan is also expected to be a totally content-driven film, with the right amount of entertainment. Murali Gopy, the writer of Lucifer and Empuraan, ensures that the sequel will have a strong story line and narrative, with some highly interesting surprise elements. As we all know, Lucifer was not just a mass entertainer but had a solid plot as well. So, the expectations are riding high on Empuraan, which is expected to be a bigger and stronger film when it comes to storytelling.