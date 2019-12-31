    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Empuraan: The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Project To Start Rolling In 2021!

      Empuraan, the upcoming mass entertainer will mark the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director duo. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, Empuraan will start rolling by the end of 2021.

      In the recent interview given to a popular media, Murali Gopy, the scriptwriter of the project revealed that the sequel of Lucifer will only start rolling by the end of 2021. According to Murali, the project which was originally supposed to go on floors in 2020, was postponed to 2021 due to the busy schedules of director Prithviraj and lead actor Mohanlal.

