Empuraan: The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Project To Start Rolling In 2021!

Empuraan, the upcoming mass entertainer will mark the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director duo. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, Empuraan will start rolling by the end of 2021.

In the recent interview given to a popular media, Murali Gopy, the scriptwriter of the project revealed that the sequel of Lucifer will only start rolling by the end of 2021. According to Murali, the project which was originally supposed to go on floors in 2020, was postponed to 2021 due to the busy schedules of director Prithviraj and lead actor Mohanlal.

Murali Gopy is currently busy with the scripting of his upcoming writing ventures and is also concentrating on his acting career. The writer is expected to start the scripting of the upcoming Ratish Ambat project, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role very soon. The writer will begin the scripting of Empuraan only after completing his current projects.

Prithviraj, the director of Empuraan had confirmed that he and writer Murali Gopy have already finalised the storyline of the Mohanlal starrer. The actor-director also revealed that the project will start rolling exactly after six months from the day Murali hand over the full bound script.

According to Prithviraj, part 2 of Lucifer will be made in a larger canvas and demands more time and effort while compared to the original. Empuraan is said to be both a prequel and sequel to Lucifer, as it narrates both the past and future of Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram.

Reportedly, several popular actors from the Malayalam, Bollywood, and Tamil, film industries have been considered to play the pivotal roles in Empuraan, along with the original cast. The project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

