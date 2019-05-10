Fahadh Faasil And Parvathy To Team Up Once Again For An Upcoming Movie?

Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy are two of the finest talents of the Malayalam cinema. They were previously seen together in the film Take Off, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The highly-acclaimed film was rich in performances as well and the movie apart from becoming a big success, bagged a lot of awards too.

Now, if the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy might soon team up for yet another movie. According to the reports, director Mahesh Narayanan himself confirmed in a recent interview that his next directorial venture would feature Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy in the lead roles. It means that the Take Off combo will be back with yet another promising movie. Let us wait for further updates to get a clear picture regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's next big release to hit the theatres will be Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film is expected to come out during the Onam season of this year. On the other hand, Parvathy will be next seen in the highly-awaited movie Virus, which has been directed by Aashiq Abu. The Mahesh Narayanan movie is expected to be the stars' next venture after these two movies.