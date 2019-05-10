English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Fahadh Faasil And Parvathy To Team Up Once Again For An Upcoming Movie?

    By Manu
    |

    Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy are two of the finest talents of the Malayalam cinema. They were previously seen together in the film Take Off, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The highly-acclaimed film was rich in performances as well and the movie apart from becoming a big success, bagged a lot of awards too.

    Now, if the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy might soon team up for yet another movie. According to the reports, director Mahesh Narayanan himself confirmed in a recent interview that his next directorial venture would feature Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy in the lead roles. It means that the Take Off combo will be back with yet another promising movie. Let us wait for further updates to get a clear picture regarding the same.

    Fahadh Faasil And Parvathy To Team Up Once Again For An Upcoming Movie?

    Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's next big release to hit the theatres will be Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film is expected to come out during the Onam season of this year. On the other hand, Parvathy will be next seen in the highly-awaited movie Virus, which has been directed by Aashiq Abu. The Mahesh Narayanan movie is expected to be the stars' next venture after these two movies.

    Read more about: fahadh faasil parvathy
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue