Fahadh Faasil Birthday Special: Here Is Why He Is The Finest Actor Of His Generation!

Brilliant Transformations

Fahadh Faasil is one of the rare actors of our industry who totally gets into the skin of the character without undergoing drastic physical transformations. Fahadh hardly repeats himself on screen, and redefines himself with every character he plays. In an industry in which actors repeat themselves a million times, it is refreshing to watch an actor play a small-town photographer and a city-based IT professional with the same ease.

Excellence In Depicting Emotional Sequences

As we all know, Fahadh Faasil is just outstanding when it comes to the portrayal of layered characters. The actor is excellent in depicting emotional sequences with absolute perfection, thanks to his expressive eyes. The much-talked scene from Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, in which his character Kallan Prasad talks about hunger, is enough to recognise Fahadh's expertise in depicting the deep emotions of his characters effortlessly.

Comic Timing

Fahadh Faasil is simply brilliant when it comes to handling subtle situational humour, all thanks to his amazing comic timing. He is specially skilled in handling the comical characters effortlessly, without going over the top. His performances in the Sathyan Anthikad movies Njan Prakashan and Oru Indian Pranayakadha are the perfect examples for his expertise in handling the comedy genre.

Ready To Experiment And Take Risks

Fahadh Faasil is also one of the very few actors of Malayalam cinema who are ready to experiment and take risks without bothering much about the on-screen image. The actor played the negative lead in Aashiq Abu's 22 Female Kottayam, at the beginning of his second innings. The recent hit Kumbalangi Nights had featured him as the main antagonist. Unlike most of his contemporaries, Fahadh Faasil has never tried to play safe when it comes to his film choices, which makes him a truly special actor.