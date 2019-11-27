Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Here Is An Interesting Update!

Fahadh Faasil, the supremely talented actor is teaming up with Mahesh Narayanan, the director of the acclaimed movie Take Off, once again. The actor-director duo is joining hands for a big-budget venture, which has been titled as Malik. As per the latest updates, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is a political thriller.

Malik, which is said to be based on a real-life incident, spans over different timelines from the 1960s to the present. The movie, which is a political thriller reportedly revolves around the life of the people who live in the coastal regions of Kerala. Fahadh Faasil is playing the character Sulaiman in the movie.