      Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Here Is An Interesting Update!

      Fahadh Faasil, the supremely talented actor is teaming up with Mahesh Narayanan, the director of the acclaimed movie Take Off, once again. The actor-director duo is joining hands for a big-budget venture, which has been titled as Malik. As per the latest updates, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is a political thriller.

      Fahadh Faasils Malik Is A Political Thriller

      Malik, which is said to be based on a real-life incident, spans over different timelines from the 1960s to the present. The movie, which is a political thriller reportedly revolves around the life of the people who live in the coastal regions of Kerala. Fahadh Faasil is playing the character Sulaiman in the movie.

      Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 23:48 [IST]
