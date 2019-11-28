Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Here Is An Interesting Update!

Fahadh Faasil, the supremely talented actor is teaming up with Mahesh Narayanan, the director of the acclaimed movie Take Off, once again. The actor-director duo is joining hands for a big-budget venture, which has been titled as Malik. As per the latest updates, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is a political thriller.

Malik, which is said to be based on a real-life incident, spans over different timelines from the 1960s to the present. The highly anticipated movie revolves around the life of the people who live in the coastal regions of Kerala. Fahadh Faasil is appearing in the role of Sulaiman in the movie.

Reportedly, Fahadh's character Sulaiman is the leader of a community and is inspired by a real-life person. The actor is expected to sport four different looks in Malik, as the narrative travels through various timelines. Even though the plot is based on a real-life incident, director Mahesh Narayanan and his team are planning to give it a different interpretation.

Nimisha Sajayan, the State Award-winning actress appears as the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in Malik. Actor-director Dileesh Pothan, Indrans, Vinay Forrt, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, Appani Sharath, etc., essay the supporting roles. Jalaja, the popular yesteryear actress is making a comeback to the industry with the project.

Malik is scripted and edited by director Mahesh Narayanan himself. Sanu John Varghese, who has earlier teamed up with director Mahesh and lead actor Fahadh for Take Off, handles the cinematography. The sound design is handled by Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar.

Santhosh Raman, who won the National Film Award for his work in Take Off, handles the art direction. Sushin Shyam, the talented young musician composes the songs and background score. Malik, which is being made as the biggest project of Fahadh Faasil's career, is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.