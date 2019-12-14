Fahadh Faasil To Sport A New Look For Malik!

Fahadh Faasil, the super-talented actor of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming project, Malik. The movie, which is said to be a political thriller, marks Fahadh's second collaboration with Mahesh Narayanan, the editor-director after Take Off. As per the latest updates. the actor will be sporting a new look for the movie.

If the reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil has shed about 15 kilos for his character in Malik. Reportedly, the actor is appearing as Sulaiman, the leader of a minority group in the movie. Fahadh is expected to sport four different looks in Malik, as the narrative reportedly travels through various timelines.

The movie which is said to be based on a real-life incident narrates the story from the 1960s to the present and revolves around the lives of the people who live in the coastal regions of Kerala. The team has roped in Lee Whittaker, the Jurrasic Park and Fast And Furious 5 fame action choreographer to handle the stunt sequences of the movie. Lee has also worked in several Indian films, including Baahubali series and Vishwaroopam series.

Malik, which is made with a whopping budget of about 27 Crores, features some exceptionally talented actors in its star cast including the Kerala state award winners Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath, etc. Jalaja, the popular yesteryear actress is making a comeback to the industry with the project.

Santhosh Raman, who won the National Film Award for his work in Take Off, handles the art direction. Sushin Shyam, the talented young musician composes the songs and background score. Malik, which is being made as the biggest project of Fahadh Faasil's career, is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

