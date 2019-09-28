Ganagandharvan Box Office Collections (Day 1): Off To A Good Start!
Ganagandharvan, the Mammootty movie, which marks his first collaboration with director Ramesh Pisharody, is one among the two major releases of this week. The film, which made a huge release in Kerala, is off to good reports from the audiences and the initial reviews suggest that the movie is a sure winner. Coming to box office performances, the reports that are doing the rounds say that the film is off to a good start. Especially, in Kochi multiplexes, Carnival cinemas and other major centres, the film has raked in decent numbers on its first day. Read Ganagandharvan box office collections (day 1) report to know more about this.
Day 1 At Kochi Multiplexes
According to reports, Ganagandharvan had 21 shows on its first day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 3.46 lakh on its opening day. There was a surge in the collections for the evening shows, which shows that the word of mouth is solid.
At Kochi Cineplexes
Reportedly, Ganagandharvam did a decent business in Kochi cineplexes as well. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 3.37 lakh and the footfalls for the evening shows were on the higher side.
Day 1 At Carnival Cinemas
Ganagandharvan has enjoyed a good start at Carnival Cinemas as well with the film collecting over Rs 8.82 lakh in total from 61 shows that it had across various cities.
Impressive Occupancy Rates For Evening Shows
At AriesPlex, which is one among the prominent theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, the film has collected around Rs 1.49 lakh from 5 shows. The film has registered impressive occupancy rates for the evening shows.
The Way Ahead
Ganagandharvan is expected to enjoy a pretty solid weekend and bookings for Saturday looks promising. The word of mouth is positive and family audiences are sure to lap up this movie, which is a neat family entertainer.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)