English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ganagandharvan Box Office Collections (Day 1): Off To A Good Start!

    By Staff
    |

    Ganagandharvan, the Mammootty movie, which marks his first collaboration with director Ramesh Pisharody, is one among the two major releases of this week. The film, which made a huge release in Kerala, is off to good reports from the audiences and the initial reviews suggest that the movie is a sure winner. Coming to box office performances, the reports that are doing the rounds say that the film is off to a good start. Especially, in Kochi multiplexes, Carnival cinemas and other major centres, the film has raked in decent numbers on its first day. Read Ganagandharvan box office collections (day 1) report to know more about this.

    Day 1 At Kochi Multiplexes

    Day 1 At Kochi Multiplexes

    According to reports, Ganagandharvan had 21 shows on its first day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 3.46 lakh on its opening day. There was a surge in the collections for the evening shows, which shows that the word of mouth is solid.

    At Kochi Cineplexes

    At Kochi Cineplexes

    Reportedly, Ganagandharvam did a decent business in Kochi cineplexes as well. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 3.37 lakh and the footfalls for the evening shows were on the higher side.

    Day 1 At Carnival Cinemas

    Day 1 At Carnival Cinemas

    Ganagandharvan has enjoyed a good start at Carnival Cinemas as well with the film collecting over Rs 8.82 lakh in total from 61 shows that it had across various cities.

    Impressive Occupancy Rates For Evening Shows

    Impressive Occupancy Rates For Evening Shows

    At AriesPlex, which is one among the prominent theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, the film has collected around Rs 1.49 lakh from 5 shows. The film has registered impressive occupancy rates for the evening shows.

    The Way Ahead

    The Way Ahead

    Ganagandharvan is expected to enjoy a pretty solid weekend and bookings for Saturday looks promising. The word of mouth is positive and family audiences are sure to lap up this movie, which is a neat family entertainer.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    More GANAGANDHARVAN News

    Read more about: ganagandharvan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue