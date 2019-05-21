Mammootty, Prithviraj & Other Celebs Wish Mohanlal On His Birthday!

Mammootty

Among all the messages that have been pouring in for Mohanlal on the special day, it is definitely Mammootty's birthday wishes for Mohanlal, which have won the hearts of everyone. On the special day, Mammootty took to his Facebook account to wish Mohanlal and has also sent out a lovely photo of the complete actor.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who directed Mohanlal in the recent blockbuster movie Lucifer had a very special message for Mohanlal. While wishing the actor on the big day, he thanked him for giving Lucifer, Stephen and AK.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly who shared screen-space with Mohanlal in last year's blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni also sent out a very inspiring message on the big day of Mohanlal's birthday.

Unni Mukundan

Young actor Unni Mukundan, who worked with the master actor in the film Janatha Garage, has sent out an inspiring message in Malayalam wishing Mohanlal a very Happy Birthday.

Jayasurya

Actor Jayasurya, along with wishing Mohanlal on his birthday, has also tagged this special day as Actor's Day.