    Mammootty, Prithviraj & Other Celebs Wish Mohanlal On His Birthday!

    By Staff
    |

    It is Mohanlal's birthday today and the entire film fraternity is celebrating the big day. The social media is getting flooded with messages for the much-loved actor of Malayalam cinema, who has been ruling Mollywood since the past three decades. The #HBDLegendMohanlal has been trending on Twitter ever since morning.

    His fans and followers are celebrating the special day with full vigour. Meanwhile, the top celebrities of the Malayalam film industry have also conveyed their wishes to Mohanlal on the big day. Here we take you through some of the celebrities who took to their social media pages to wish Mohanlal on his birthday.

    Mammootty

    Among all the messages that have been pouring in for Mohanlal on the special day, it is definitely Mammootty's birthday wishes for Mohanlal, which have won the hearts of everyone. On the special day, Mammootty took to his Facebook account to wish Mohanlal and has also sent out a lovely photo of the complete actor.

    Prithviraj

    Prithviraj Sukumaran, who directed Mohanlal in the recent blockbuster movie Lucifer had a very special message for Mohanlal. While wishing the actor on the big day, he thanked him for giving Lucifer, Stephen and AK.

    Nivin Pauly

    Nivin Pauly who shared screen-space with Mohanlal in last year's blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni also sent out a very inspiring message on the big day of Mohanlal's birthday.

    Unni Mukundan

    Young actor Unni Mukundan, who worked with the master actor in the film Janatha Garage, has sent out an inspiring message in Malayalam wishing Mohanlal a very Happy Birthday.

    Jayasurya

    Actor Jayasurya, along with wishing Mohanlal on his birthday, has also tagged this special day as Actor's Day.

