    Hemanth Menon-Neelina Wedding: Bhavana, Remya Nambeesan And Others Grace Event!

    By Staff
    |

    It's wedding season in Kerala as the Malayalam month of Chingam is considered to be one of the auspicious occasions. As far as Mollywood is considered, one of its prominent actors has now entered wedlock. Popular actor Hemanth Menon, who entered the Malayalam film industry with Fazil's movie Living Together, has now entered a new phase of life. He has tied the knot with Neelina, daughter of Jaya and Madhusoodanan Nair, who hail from Kochi. The function, which was held on September 8, 2019, was attended by some of the prominent celebrities of the Malayalam film industry. The pictures from the event are now out on the online circuits.

    The Couple

    The Couple

    Here is a picture of the newly-married couple Hemanth Menon and Neelina. According to reports, the wedding was held at Bhaskareeyam Convention Hall in Kochi. Earlier, their engagement ceremony was held in April 2019 and the picture from the ceremony had surfaced on the online circuits.

    The Celebrity Pic

    The Celebrity Pic

    As mentioned above, some of the prominent celebrities of the Malayalam film industry had attended the event. Here is a picture in which you could see prominent actors like Bhama, Remya Nambeeshan, Krishnaprabhas, etc., posing with the couple.

    Ansiba Hassan

    Ansiba Hassan

    Popular actress Ansiba Haasan, who shot to fame with her role in superhit movie Drishyam, also attended the event. Here is a picture taken at the event.

    Bhavana and Mridula Murali

    Bhavana and Mridula Murali

    Popular actress Bhavana also made it a point to attend the event and wish the couple the very best. Here is a picture in which Bhavana along with Remya Nambeesan could be seen posing for a selfie.

    A Random Click

    A Random Click

    Here is yet another photo, which has been taken at the event. In this picture, you could see actresses Bhama and Ansiba Hassan involved in a conversation.

