Hemanth Menon-Neelina Wedding: Bhavana, Remya Nambeesan And Others Grace Event!

The Couple

Here is a picture of the newly-married couple Hemanth Menon and Neelina. According to reports, the wedding was held at Bhaskareeyam Convention Hall in Kochi. Earlier, their engagement ceremony was held in April 2019 and the picture from the ceremony had surfaced on the online circuits.

The Celebrity Pic

As mentioned above, some of the prominent celebrities of the Malayalam film industry had attended the event. Here is a picture in which you could see prominent actors like Bhama, Remya Nambeeshan, Krishnaprabhas, etc., posing with the couple.

Ansiba Hassan

Popular actress Ansiba Haasan, who shot to fame with her role in superhit movie Drishyam, also attended the event. Here is a picture taken at the event.

Bhavana and Mridula Murali

Popular actress Bhavana also made it a point to attend the event and wish the couple the very best. Here is a picture in which Bhavana along with Remya Nambeesan could be seen posing for a selfie.

A Random Click

Here is yet another photo, which has been taken at the event. In this picture, you could see actresses Bhama and Ansiba Hassan involved in a conversation.