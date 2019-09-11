Highest-Grossing Onam Releases Of Malayalam Cinema In The Last 5 Years!

Loham (2015)

Loham, the action thriller movie, which marked the comeback of actor-director duo Mohanlal and Ranjith, was the Onam winner of 2015. Even though the movie received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, it fared well at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer went on to make a total collection of about Rs 15 crore from the worldwide box office in its lifetime run.

Oppam (2016)

Oppam, the Mohanlal starrer, which marked senior filmmaker Priyadarshan's comeback to Malayalam cinema, was a critical and commercial success. The movie, which went on to become one of the most loved thrillers of its time, emerged as the Onam box office winner of 2016. Oppam made a lifetime collection of approximately Rs 60 crore from the worldwide box office.

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela (2017)

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, which was a feel-good entertainer, marked the production debut of actor Nivin Pauly. The movie, which also marked the directorial debut of Premam fame actor Althaf, went on to become the Onam winner of 2017. Reportedly, the Nivin Pauly starrer successfully crossed the prestigious 25-crore mark at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run.

No Releases In 2018

2018 was not a lucky year for both Kerala and the Malayalam movie industry. The state witnessed one of the greatest floods in history during the Onam season of 2018. The film industry decided to cancel the Onam releases of the year due to the same, and the movies which were slated to hit the theatres during the season were postponed.

Love Action Drama v/s Ittymaani: Made In China (2019)

As of now, the Onam box office race of 2019 is clearly between the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer Love Action Drama and Mohanlal's Ittymaani: Made In China. As per the latest updates, both movies have already managed to beat the other Onam releases of the year and are performing equally well at the box office. However, the performances during the post-Onam weeks will decide the final winner.