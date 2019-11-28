    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      IFFI 2019: Lijo Jose Pellissery Bags The Best Director Trophy For Jallikattu!

      By
      |

      Lijo Jose Pellissery is unarguably one of the finest talents of contemporary Malayalam cinema. The filmmaker who rose to fame with some exceptional films has now won yet another accolade. Lijo Jose Pellissery has bagged the Best Director trophy at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI 2019), for his latest outing Jallikattu.

      The director was won the Silver Peacock award for the Best Director, at the closing ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival Of India. Lijo Jose Pellissery is winning the award for the second consecutive time. The director had bagged the Best Director award in 2018, at the 49th edition of IFFI for his acclaimed film Ee. Ma. Yau. Chemban Vinod Jose, the protagonist of Ee. Ma. Yau had won the Silver Peacock award for Best Actor.

      French-Swiss co-produced film Particles won the Golden Peacock award for the Best Film in IFFI 2019. Seu George won the Silver Peacock award for the Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the Brazilian movie Marighella. Usha Jadav won the Best Actor (Female) award for the Marathi movie Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005.

      Lijo Jose Pellissery Bags The Best Director Award For Jallikattu At IFFI 2019

      Jallikattu, which is one of the most celebrated films of the year, was screened at the various prestigious film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival. The movie, which had the theatrical release in October, was also highly praised by the audiences for its exceptional making style, stunning visualisation, and technical brilliance.

      The movie, which is set in a rural village of Idukki district, Kerala, features Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shanthy Balachandran, Sabumon Abdusamad, Jaffar Idukki, etc., in the prominent roles. Girish Gangadharan has handled the cinematography. Prashant Pillai composed the music score. Jallikattu, which is based on the short story Maoist by S Hareesh, is scripted by the writer himself along with R Jayakumar.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue