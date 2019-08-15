English
    Independence Day Special: Top 5 Patriotic Songs From Malayalam Cinema

    India, our country, is celebrating the 73rd Independence Day today (15 August, 2019). Even though the idea of patriotism is evolving with each passing year, Independence Day has been religiously celebrated all over the country. When it comes to the film industry, the Independence Day is always celebrated in all its glory.

    Malayalam cinema, which is best known for its content-driven films and exceptionally talented artists, has produced several iconic patriotic films. Movies like Kaalapani and Pazhassi Raja, which featured various stages of the freedom struggle, are considered as the finest patriotic films ever made in Indian film industry.

    Independence Day Special: Top 5 Patriotic Songs From Malayalam Cinema

    On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, we are bringing you the Top 5 patriotic songs of Malayalam cinema. Have a look....

    1. Bharathamennal Paarin Naduvil (Aadya Kiranangal-1964)

    This iconic patriotic song is composed by the popular music director-lyricist duo, K Raghavan and P Bhaskaran. This song, which is from the 1964-released Sathyan starrer Aadya Kiranangal, is sung by the legendary singer, P Susheela.

    2. Jaya Jaya Jaya Janmabhoomi (School Master-1964)

    This popular Malayalam patriotic film song is from the 1964-released Prem Nazir movie School Master. 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Janmabhoomi' is penned by legendary poet Vayalar Ramavarma, composed by G Devarajan. This song is sung by Dr. KJ Yesudas and T Shantha.

    3. Nenjil Idanenjil (Sainyam-1994)

    Sainyam is the 1994-released Mammootty starrer, which was dedicated to the Indian Air Force. The song 'Nenjil Idanenjil' from the movie is still considered as one of the best patriotic songs of Malayalam cinema. Shibu Chakravarthy penned the lyrics for this song, which is composed by SP Venkatesh and sung by Krishna Chandran.

    4. Vande Maatharam (Kaalapani-1996)

    Kaalapani, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie is undoubtedly one of the best historical dramas of Indian cinema. The song 'Vande Maatharam' from the movie is one of those great patriotic songs which went unnoticed. 'Vande Maatharam' is composed by Ilaiyaraja, penned by Javed Akthar, and sung by Mano & team.

    5. Aadiyusha Sandhya (Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja-2009)

    'Aadiyusha Sandhya' from the 2009-released Mammootty starrer Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, is truly a gem in all senses. This popular song is penned by the renowned poet ONV Kurup and composed by Ilaiyaraja. 'Aadi Ushassandhya' is jointly sung by Dr. KJ Yesudas, MG Sreekumar, Vidhu Prathap, and Chandra Sekharan.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
