    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Start!

    By
    |

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, which is the second venture of Pranav Mohanlal as a hero, is the film that has come out in the theatres now. The movie, directed by Arun Gopy did make a big entry to the theatres yesterday (January 25, 2019). Rightly, the industry as well as the audiences have pinned up high hopes on the box office performances of the movie. Much like Aadhi, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu was also pitted to make a strong start at the box office. Has the film succeeded in that? Read Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu box office collections (day 1) report to know more about the same here.

    A Big Release

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has made a big release. Going by the reports, the film has been released in 170 screens across Kerala. The movie has made a simultaneous release in rest of the parts of the countries as well as the overseas centres as well.

    The Advance Booking

    The advance booking for the movie was opened a couple of days ago before its release. The advance booking for the film was decent and it gained further pace on Friday as well.

    A Good Start

    Going by the various reports doing the rounds on social media, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has indeed made a good start at the box office. The film has reportedly registered a good number of housefull shows in many centres.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had as many as 13 shows listed at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had 11 shows on its opening day and it fetched 3.76 Lakhs. The movi had as many as 6 housefull shows on day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

    At The Trivandrum Plexes

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had a good number of shows at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. The film had as many as 21 shows at the Trivandrum Plexes on day 1 and the movie went on to collect 5.80 Lakhs on its day 1.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

