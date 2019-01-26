Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Start!

A Big Release

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has made a big release. Going by the reports, the film has been released in 170 screens across Kerala. The movie has made a simultaneous release in rest of the parts of the countries as well as the overseas centres as well.

The Advance Booking

The advance booking for the movie was opened a couple of days ago before its release. The advance booking for the film was decent and it gained further pace on Friday as well.

A Good Start

Going by the various reports doing the rounds on social media, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has indeed made a good start at the box office. The film has reportedly registered a good number of housefull shows in many centres.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had as many as 13 shows listed at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had 11 shows on its opening day and it fetched 3.76 Lakhs. The movi had as many as 6 housefull shows on day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

At The Trivandrum Plexes

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had a good number of shows at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. The film had as many as 21 shows at the Trivandrum Plexes on day 1 and the movie went on to collect 5.80 Lakhs on its day 1.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam