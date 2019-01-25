Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Start!

A Big Release

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has made a big release. Going by the reports, the film has been released in 170 screens across Kerala. The movie has made a simultaneous release in rest of the parts of the countries as well as the overseas centres as well.

The Advance Booking

The advance booking for the movie was opened a couple of days ago before its release. The advance booking for the film was decent and it gained further pace on Friday as well.

A Good Start

Going by the various reports doing the rounds on social media, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has indeed made a good start at the box office. The film has reportedly registered a good number of housefull shows in many centres.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had as many as 13 shows listed at the Kochi multiplexes. Earlier, reports came in that initial show got cancelled due to technical issues. The movie is expected to have collected above 5 Lakhs on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

At The Trivandrum Plexes

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu had a good number of shows at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. Going by the initial reports, the movie is expected to have collected above 6 Lakhs on its very first day from the Trivandrum plexes.