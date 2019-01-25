Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer!
The last week of January 2019 makes way for the entry of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. The young actor, who made a blockbuster debut with the highly appreciated movie Aadhi is back with this film that is expected to be a fine entertainer. More interestingly, it was around the same time that Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi had come out in the theatres last year and this time he is all set to offer yet another special treat with Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.
Directed by Arun Gopy, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has the tag line 'Not A Don Story', clearly giving an indication of what to expect from the film. The trailer of the film revealed that the film will be a youthful entertainer with friendhip, romance as well as action elements. The first show of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu will begin at 8 AM and stay tuned to our space to know how the film has shaped up to be.
Meanwhile, here we take you through some interesting facts associated with Irupathoyonnaam Noottaandu.
Interesting Connection
Interestingly, the film Irupatham Noottaandu featured Mohanlal in the lead role with Suresh Gopi playing the role of the antagonist. Now in Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu, Pranav Mohanlal appears in the leading role whereas Gokul Suresh is also a part of the movie in a guest role.
Surfing
Pranav Mohanlal had underwent special training in surfing for the purpose of the shoot of the film. The reports suggest that the young actor had learnt surfing from Bali, prior to the filming of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.
The Launch Of Teaser & Trailer
Both the teaser and trailer of Irupathiyonnaam noottaandu had received good reception. The teaser of the movie was launched by Dulquer Salmaan and later, the trailer of the movie was unveiled by actor Suriya.
Worldwide Release
Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu is making a worldwide release on the very same day. The film is coming out in the theatres in the rest of the parts of the country. At the same time, the movie is making a release in UAE/GCC regions as well.
Stunts By Peter Hein
Peter Hein has choreographed the stunts of the movie and the film is expected to have some breath-taking action moments. A fight sequence that was canned in a train had hogged the headlines back then.