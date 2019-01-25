Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer!

The last week of January 2019 makes way for the entry of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. The young actor, who made a blockbuster debut with the highly appreciated movie Aadhi is back with this film that is expected to be a fine entertainer. More interestingly, it was around the same time that Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi had come out in the theatres last year and this time he is all set to offer yet another special treat with Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.

Directed by Arun Gopy, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has the tag line 'Not A Don Story', clearly giving an indication of what to expect from the film. The trailer of the film revealed that the film will be a youthful entertainer with friendhip, romance as well as action elements. The first show of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu will begin at 8 AM and stay tuned to our space to know how the film has shaped up to be.

Meanwhile, here we take you through some interesting facts associated with Irupathoyonnaam Noottaandu.