Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Twitter Review: Here’s What the Audiences Feel About The Movie!
Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer, is the big release of the day 9January 25, 2019). The film has been directed by film-maker Arun Gopy, who made a swashbuckling debut with the movie Ramaleela, which had come out in the year 2017. Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu is also the second venture of Pranav Mohanlal as the lead hero and the audiences have pinned up good amount of expectations on this movie.
Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu features a huge star cast and along with Pranav Mohanlal, the film produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam also features actors like Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Tiny Tom, Abhishek etc., in important roles. The film is also introducing a new actress in the form of Zaya David, who essays the role of the leading lady in the movie.
The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is expected to be a thorough entertainer that is capable of keeping the audiences engaged throughout. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinion regarding the movie as they have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of this movie.Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the movie.
For The Youth Audiences
Here is a tweet regarding the first half of the movie and its suggests that the initial half has turned out to be an average one with a twist towards the interval. It has also been mentioned that the first half is indeed a colourful one.
A Good First Half
The above tweet regarding the first half of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu indicates that the initial half is a good one. Praises are there for the performance of Pranav Mohanlal as well as the making style of Arun Gopy.
Technically Excellent
Going by the above tweet in connection with Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, the film has an average first half. But, it has also been added that film is technically rich. There is a special mention about the Dulquer Salmaan reference in the movie as well as the pre-interval portion.
An Above Average First Half?
In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has an above average first half whereas the seond half ismoving ahead in an excellent manner.
A Good First Half
Well, it seems like the first half of the film is indeed an interesting one and the above tweet also says that the first half is a good one. Praises are there for Pranav Mohanlal's performance as well.
An Entertaining First Half
The above tweet indicates that the first half of the film is a very good one and has been loaded with entertainment factors. Pranav Mohanlal's performance and direction of Arun Gopy are also getting praises.