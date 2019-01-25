English
    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Twitter Review: Here’s What the Audiences Feel About The Movie!

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer, is the big release of the day 9January 25, 2019). The film has been directed by film-maker Arun Gopy, who made a swashbuckling debut with the movie Ramaleela, which had come out in the year 2017. Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu is also the second venture of Pranav Mohanlal as the lead hero and the audiences have pinned up good amount of expectations on this movie.

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Twitter Review: Here’s What the Audiences Feel About The Movie!

    Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu features a huge star cast and along with Pranav Mohanlal, the film produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam also features actors like Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Tiny Tom, Abhishek etc., in important roles. The film is also introducing a new actress in the form of Zaya David, who essays the role of the leading lady in the movie.

    The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is expected to be a thorough entertainer that is capable of keeping the audiences engaged throughout. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinion regarding the movie as they have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of this movie. Stay tuned to know what the Twitteratis have got to say about Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
