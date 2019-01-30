English
    Is Prithviraj A Part Of Madura Raja? The Actor Reveals The Truth!

    Prithviraj has a very promising year ahead and he is all set to offer the audiences a very special movie in the form of 9, which would be making its entry to the theatres in February. Apart from 9, he also has Lucifer, his debut directorial venture lined up for a release. Meanwhile, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding Prithviraj's association with yet another big project, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. Yes, we are talking about the film Madura Raja, which is one among the highly awaited Malayalam movie. Is Prithviraj a part of the project? Read on to know more about the same.

    The Rumours

    The shoot of Madura Raja is progressing and during one of the schedules, certain rumours were doing the rounds that Prithviraj might be seen doing a guest appearance in the film. However, no confirmation had come up regarding the same.

    In Pokkiri Raja

    Interestingly, in the movie Pokkiri Raja, which was the previous outing of the character Raja. Prithviraj had played the role of Surya, the younger brother of Raja. The film was a huge commercial success at the box office and the audiences loved the on screen combo of Mammootty and Prithviraj.

    What Is The Truth?

    Prithviraj himself revealed the truth regarding the same in an interview given to Indiaglitz. The actor confirmed that he is unfortunately not a part of Madura Raja.

    Enjoyed Doing Pokkiri Raja

    The actor mentioned that he would have loved to be a part of the movie since he had enjoyed Pokkiri Raja and the shooting days of that film. He added that unfortunately he is not a part of this movie.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
