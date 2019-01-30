Is Prithviraj A Part Of Madura Raja? The Actor Reveals The Truth!

The Rumours

The shoot of Madura Raja is progressing and during one of the schedules, certain rumours were doing the rounds that Prithviraj might be seen doing a guest appearance in the film. However, no confirmation had come up regarding the same.

In Pokkiri Raja

Interestingly, in the movie Pokkiri Raja, which was the previous outing of the character Raja. Prithviraj had played the role of Surya, the younger brother of Raja. The film was a huge commercial success at the box office and the audiences loved the on screen combo of Mammootty and Prithviraj.

What Is The Truth?

Prithviraj himself revealed the truth regarding the same in an interview given to Indiaglitz. The actor confirmed that he is unfortunately not a part of Madura Raja.

Enjoyed Doing Pokkiri Raja

The actor mentioned that he would have loved to be a part of the movie since he had enjoyed Pokkiri Raja and the shooting days of that film. He added that unfortunately he is not a part of this movie.