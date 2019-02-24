Is There A Competition Between Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan? Megastar’s Answer Will Win Your Hearts!

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, has had two releases in this year so far and both the movies have worked out well among the critics as well as the audiences. We are talking about his recent films Peranbu and Yathra, both the movies which continues to win praises from all quarters.

In a recent interview, in connection with the promotions of Yathra, his recent Telugu movie, Megastar Mammootty came up with ananswer to one of the questions, which has indeed won the hearts of one and all.

Dulquer Salmaan, the son of Mammootty, is also now one among the most busy celebrities of the Indian cinema, with the young actor scaling to new heights as an actor. Interestingly, in an interview, Mammootty was asked whether there is a competition or fight between him and Dulquer Salmaan.

Mammootty came up with a very loyal and lovely answer. "There can't be any fight. The fight is only at home for the love of his mother and the love of his daughter, the small kid. We both fight for their love", he said.

On the work front, Mammootty's next big release is Madura Raja, which has been scheduled to release during the Vishu season of this year. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is also coming up with a big release during the Vishu season, in the form of Oru Yamandan Premakatha.