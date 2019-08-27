Ittimani: Made In China, Love Action Drama, Brother’s Day & More: Onam Releases Of 2019!

Ittimani: Made In China

Ittimani: Made In China, which features Mohanlal in the title role, is expected to be the first release of this Onam season. As per the reports, this comedy entertainer is slated to hit the theatres on September 6, Friday as a pre-Onam release. Ittimani: Made In China, which is directed by newcomers duo Jibi and Joju, features senior actress Raadhika Sarathkumar in a key role. Honey Rose essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.

Love Action Drama

This Nivin Pauly starrer, which marks the directorial debut of actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, is expected to hit the theatres during the Onam week. Love Action Drama also marks the comeback of renowned actress Nayantara to Malayalam cinema, after a long gap. Actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan essays a pivotal role in the movie, which is written by director Dhyan himself. Love Action Drama is produced by Aju Varghese and Visakh Subramaniam, under the banner Funtastic Films.

Brother’s Day

Brother's Day, the highly anticipated project marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's comeback to masala entertainers after a long gap. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of popular actor Kalabhavan Shahjohn is reportedly slated to hit the theatres during the Onam week. The Prithviraj movie, which is scripted by director Shahjohn himself, features Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mia George, and Prayaga Martin as the female leads. Brother's Day is produced by Listin Stephen, under the banner Magic Frames.

Finals

Finals is the sports drama movie, which features talented actress Rejisha Vijayan in the lead role. The movie, which is written and directed by PR Arun also features Suraj Venjarammoodu and Niranj Manianpilla Raju in the other pivotal roles. The promising project is reportedly slated to hit the theatres on September 6, Friday as a pre-Onam release. Finals in jointly produced by actor Manianpilla Raju and Prajeev Sathyavarthan.

Ganagandharvan

Ganagandharvan, the Mammootty starring comical entertainer, which is directed by actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody, was initially slated to release for this Onam season. But as per the latest reports, Ganagandharvan will hit the theatres by the end of September as a post-Onam release. The much-awaited movie, which is jointly scripted by Ramesh Pisharody and Hari P Nair, is produced by Ramesh Pisharody Entertainments and Ichais Productions.

Aakasha Ganga 2

Aakasha Ganga 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 1999-released horror movie Aakasha Ganga, marks the comeback of director Vinayan to Malayalam cinema after a long gap. The movie features newcomer Aarathi as the central character, and senior actress Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. Initially, Aakasha Ganga 2 was initially slated to hit the theatres for Onam 2019. But as per the latest reports, the release has been postponed and the movie will hit the theatres as a post-Onam release.