Ittymaani Made In China Box Office Collections (Day 1): An Excellent Start For The Mohanlal Starrer!

Opening Day At Kochi Multiplexes

Ittymaani Made In China had 17 shows on its day 1 at Kochi multiplexes and the film went on to register five houseful shows. Reportedly, the movie is said to have collected above Rs 5.60 lakh on day 1, which is an impressive number.

At Cineplexes

Ittymaani Made In China enjoyed a sensational start at the cineplexes in the city also. From the 25 shows that the film had in total on its opening day, the movie collected around Rs 5 lakh from the cineplexes in the city.

Opening Day At Carnival Cinemas

Ittymaani Made In China has registered a very good opening at Carnival Cinemas across the state. The Mohanlal starrer had around 74 shows on its opening day and the reports suggest that the film has minted around Rs 16.51 lakh.

The Way Ahead

Similarly, Ittymaani Made In China has enjoyed an extremely promising opening in all other centres as well. The film is set to enjoy an excellent weekend ahead at the box office. The reviews are largely positive for the movie and family audiences are expected to pour in large numbers in the days to come as well. The advance booking is also extremely promising for the movie.