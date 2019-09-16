Ittymaani Made In China Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers: Mohanlal Fans Shocked!

Adarsh Kandy @Akfilmreviews

#ittimanimadeinchina Watchable film with some great comedic moments. #Mohanlal is in good form and a decent first outing for #JibiJoju .Film's messaging could have been put across more subtly,and a little less preachy but nonetheless an above average festival film!

Midhun Raj @midhun2035

I wonder why an actor like @Mohanlal did a movie like #ittimanimadeinchina ?? Weak storyline, low performances and unwanted adult jokes in the wrong situations. Is it that if he does a good movie next should be a worse one?#dissapointed!!

Sarath Sagar K V @sarathsagarkv

#ittimanimadeinchina is another old age drama of family bonds narrated with the dose of comedy & sentiments which is repetative to Malayalam cinema.

@Mohanlal act worsened #Ittimani who speaks in Thrissur slang sometimes to show that he bought up to Thrissur & in rest he deals. with his usual Thiruvithamkoor slang. The best pick among actors is Sidhique who did true justice to the character. Overall #ittimanimadeinchina is not a must watch, but can have if you have lots of boring time.

Rahul Rah @rahulrah91

The movie is about ittimani whose childhood was in China and settled in India later. About his bussiness ideas and then how he does good for his mother's friend. Might be okey good for fans and family. Rest can stay from the movie

