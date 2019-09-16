English
    Ittymaani Made In China Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers: Mohanlal Fans Shocked!

    Ittymaani Made In China, featuring veteran actor Mohanlal in the lead, arrived in theatres on September 6, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Thereafter, it remained fairly stable, and proved to be an above-average grosser. The family-drama, however, failed to match the standards set by Lucifer and this left movie buffs heartbroken. Now, Ittymaani Made In China has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, and is available for free download. Needless to say, this shocking development has upset Mohanlal fans for obvious reasons.

    Meanwhile, we present before you some of the top tweets about Ittymaani Made In China.

    Adarsh Kandy @Akfilmreviews

    Adarsh Kandy @Akfilmreviews

    #ittimanimadeinchina Watchable film with some great comedic moments. #Mohanlal is in good form and a decent first outing for #JibiJoju .Film's messaging could have been put across more subtly,and a little less preachy but nonetheless an above average festival film!

    Midhun Raj @midhun2035

    Midhun Raj @midhun2035

    I wonder why an actor like @Mohanlal did a movie like #ittimanimadeinchina ?? Weak storyline, low performances and unwanted adult jokes in the wrong situations. Is it that if he does a good movie next should be a worse one?#dissapointed!!

    Sarath Sagar K V @sarathsagarkv

    Sarath Sagar K V @sarathsagarkv

    #ittimanimadeinchina is another old age drama of family bonds narrated with the dose of comedy & sentiments which is repetative to Malayalam cinema.

    @Mohanlal act worsened #Ittimani who speaks in Thrissur slang sometimes to show that he bought up to Thrissur & in rest he deals. with his usual Thiruvithamkoor slang. The best pick among actors is Sidhique who did true justice to the character. Overall #ittimanimadeinchina is not a must watch, but can have if you have lots of boring time.

    Rahul Rah @rahulrah91

    Rahul Rah @rahulrah91

    The movie is about ittimani whose childhood was in China and settled in India later. About his bussiness ideas and then how he does good for his mother's friend. Might be okey good for fans and family. Rest can stay from the movie

    (Social media post have not been edited)

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
