    Ittymaani Made In China Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

    Onam releases of 2019 are out in the theatres and Ittymaani Made In China, the Mohanlal starrer, which is the biggest among the lot, has made a release today (September 06, 2019). Directed by debut filmmakers Jibi and Joju, Ittymaani Made In China is expected to be a feel-good entertainer, which is high on humorous elements. After the humongous success of Lucifer, Mohanlal is here with an entertainer that could take the audiences for a fun ride, and the trailer and the teaser suggested that the film would be a befitting Onam gift to audiences.

    Along with Mohanlal, Ittymaani Made In China also features Siddique, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty, KPAC Lalitha, Salim Kumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Asokan, Vinu Mohan, Kailas and a host of other actors in important roles. Reportedly, the story of the film is set against the backdrop of Thrissur district.

    Ittymaani Made In China has made a huge release and in Kerala alone, they have released the movie in above 200 screens. Reportedly, the film also has special fan shows and the first show of the film is expected to have begun by 8 AM. Twitter is sure to be flooded with reviews and opinions regarding the movie. Let us wait and see what the audiences have to say about Ittymaani: Made In China.

