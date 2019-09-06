English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ittymaani Made In China Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!

    By Staff
    |

    Onam releases of 2019 are out in the theatres and Ittymaani Made In China, the Mohanlal starrer, which is the biggest among the lot, has made a release today (September 06, 2019). Directed by debut filmmakers Jibi and Joju, Ittymaani Made In China is expected to be a feel-good entertainer, which is high on humorous elements. After the humongous success of Lucifer, Mohanlal is here with an entertainer that could take the audiences for a fun ride, and the trailer and the teaser suggested that the film would be a befitting Onam gift to audiences.

    Ittymaani Made In China Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer

    Along with Mohanlal, Ittymaani Made In China also features Siddique, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty, KPAC Lalitha, Salim Kumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Asokan, Vinu Mohan, Kailas and a host of other actors in important roles. Reportedly, the story of the film is set against the backdrop of Thrissur district.

    Ittymaani Made In China has made a huge release and in Kerala alone, they have released the movie in above 200 screens. Reportedly, the film also has special fan shows and the first show of the film is expected to have begun by 8 AM. Twitter is sure to be flooded with reviews and opinions regarding the movie. Read Ittymaani Made In China Twitter review here to know what audiences have to say about the film.

    Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic @UnpaidCritic_

    Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic @UnpaidCritic_

    Decent first half with humor, underwhelming interval,a decent 2nd half.#Mohanlal is the saving grace. One time watchable movie with a message.Cant call it the Onam winner

    but it is okay.2.5/5

    Blaster Jax @blaster_jax

    Blaster Jax @blaster_jax

    #IttymaaniMadeInChina Went to theatre without any hope. I expected it to be a failure after seeing china town like stills but left the theatre with joy and satisfaction of watching an amazing movie. Comedy with mix of emotions.

    Riyas Alpha @riyasalpha

    Riyas Alpha @riyasalpha

    Interval : After A Slow Start , Complete #Lalettan Show , Fun Unlimited First Half Which Ends With An Unexpected Interval Block

    Overall A Funtastic First Half

    ✌️

    ABHILASH S NAIR @itsmeStAbhi

    ABHILASH S NAIR @itsmeStAbhi

    First Half

    Feel Good One!!

    Comedy Scenes Worked - Especially The Part Of #HarishKanaran & Pre - Interval Entry Of #Sidique Ikka was Good.

    @AjuVarghesee

    Superb Supporting!

    Towards 2nd Half

    @Mohanlal

    #Lalettan as usual energetic perfo

    ❣️

    Anu @Anu71041786

    Anu @Anu71041786

    Good first half followed by an Above average 2nf half

    Positive

    👉

    Energetic performance from lallettan,siddique ,harish,kpac

    👉

    Comedy scenes(have some double meaning jocks)

    👉

    Emotional scenes,family scenes

    Negatives

    👉

    Duration(1st half)

    👉

    Bgm

    Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs

    Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs

    Diehard fans are happy

    👌🏻

    Audience Happy

    👌🏻

    Maxlab team happy

    👌🏻

    & of course we exhibitors are double happy

    😎

    Thank You Lal sir, Antony chettan & Jibi Joju

    🙏🏻

    BLOCKBUSTER LOADING

    More ITTYMAANI MADE IN CHINA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue