Ittymaani Made In China Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About The Mohanlal Starrer!
Onam releases of 2019 are out in the theatres and Ittymaani Made In China, the Mohanlal starrer, which is the biggest among the lot, has made a release today (September 06, 2019). Directed by debut filmmakers Jibi and Joju, Ittymaani Made In China is expected to be a feel-good entertainer, which is high on humorous elements. After the humongous success of Lucifer, Mohanlal is here with an entertainer that could take the audiences for a fun ride, and the trailer and the teaser suggested that the film would be a befitting Onam gift to audiences.
Along with Mohanlal, Ittymaani Made In China also features Siddique, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty, KPAC Lalitha, Salim Kumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Asokan, Vinu Mohan, Kailas and a host of other actors in important roles. Reportedly, the story of the film is set against the backdrop of Thrissur district.
Ittymaani Made In China has made a huge release and in Kerala alone, they have released the movie in above 200 screens. Reportedly, the film also has special fan shows and the first show of the film is expected to have begun by 8 AM. Twitter is sure to be flooded with reviews and opinions regarding the movie. Read Ittymaani Made In China Twitter review here to know what audiences have to say about the film.
Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic @UnpaidCritic_
Decent first half with humor, underwhelming interval,a decent 2nd half.#Mohanlal is the saving grace. One time watchable movie with a message.Cant call it the Onam winner
but it is okay.2.5/5
Blaster Jax @blaster_jax
#IttymaaniMadeInChina Went to theatre without any hope. I expected it to be a failure after seeing china town like stills but left the theatre with joy and satisfaction of watching an amazing movie. Comedy with mix of emotions.
Riyas Alpha @riyasalpha
Interval : After A Slow Start , Complete #Lalettan Show , Fun Unlimited First Half Which Ends With An Unexpected Interval Block
Overall A Funtastic First Half
✌️
ABHILASH S NAIR @itsmeStAbhi
First Half
Feel Good One!!
Comedy Scenes Worked - Especially The Part Of #HarishKanaran & Pre - Interval Entry Of #Sidique Ikka was Good.
@AjuVarghesee
Superb Supporting!
Towards 2nd Half
@Mohanlal
#Lalettan as usual energetic perfo
❣️
Anu @Anu71041786
Good first half followed by an Above average 2nf half
Positive
👉
Energetic performance from lallettan,siddique ,harish,kpac
👉
Comedy scenes(have some double meaning jocks)
👉
Emotional scenes,family scenes
Negatives
👉
Duration(1st half)
👉
Bgm
Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs
Diehard fans are happy
👌🏻
Audience Happy
👌🏻
Maxlab team happy
👌🏻
& of course we exhibitors are double happy
😎
Thank You Lal sir, Antony chettan & Jibi Joju
🙏🏻
BLOCKBUSTER LOADING