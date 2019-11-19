Jack And Daniel Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers!

The Mollywood biggie Jack And Daniel, starring Dileep and 'Action King' Arjun Sarja in the lead, arrived in theatres on November 15, 2019, and opened to a decent response at the box office. Now, merely days after its release, the SLPuram Jayasurya-directed movie has fallen prey to piracy. In an unfortunate development, Jack And Daniel has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is, reportedly, of ordinary quality.

The general feeling is, the leak will affect the action-thriller's box office collections and this has ruffled a few feathers. Piracy is a heartless act and we hope the authorities find a permanent solution at the earliest.

Meanwhile, here we present before you some of the top tweets about Jack And Daniel.