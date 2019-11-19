Jack And Daniel Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers!
The Mollywood biggie Jack And Daniel, starring Dileep and 'Action King' Arjun Sarja in the lead, arrived in theatres on November 15, 2019, and opened to a decent response at the box office. Now, merely days after its release, the SLPuram Jayasurya-directed movie has fallen prey to piracy. In an unfortunate development, Jack And Daniel has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is, reportedly, of ordinary quality.
The general feeling is, the leak will affect the action-thriller's box office collections and this has ruffled a few feathers. Piracy is a heartless act and we hope the authorities find a permanent solution at the earliest.
Meanwhile, here we present before you some of the top tweets about Jack And Daniel.
Snehasallapam (SS) @SSTweeps
#JackandDaniel Review: Overall a half baked product which failed miserably in satisfying audience.
Storyline ~ Old wine in new bottle
Average making
Poor VFX
Overall Below Average Experience.
Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1
#JackAndDaniel has its decent share of thrills here & there but with a routine plot & poor execution the film fails to get the overall impact. Dileep and Arjun does their duties fairly while the technical side is weak,especially the poor VFX part in the climax.
Strictly average.
Sᴜᴅʜɪᵛⁱʲᵃʸ @Sudhi_8848
Don't miss #Dileep's multiple avatars & some mind boggling stunts in #JackAndDaniel.💯🔥
Sethumadhavan Napan @Sethumadhavan
#JackAndDaniel-routine cat & mouse tale with a new dimension. Clearly inspired by #CatchMeIfYouCan & considering that the film has Dileep & Arjun, the film could have benefited from a much better plot & set-up.
(Social media posts have not been edited)