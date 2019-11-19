    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jack And Daniel Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers!

      By
      |

      The Mollywood biggie Jack And Daniel, starring Dileep and 'Action King' Arjun Sarja in the lead, arrived in theatres on November 15, 2019, and opened to a decent response at the box office. Now, merely days after its release, the SLPuram Jayasurya-directed movie has fallen prey to piracy. In an unfortunate development, Jack And Daniel has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is, reportedly, of ordinary quality.

      The general feeling is, the leak will affect the action-thriller's box office collections and this has ruffled a few feathers. Piracy is a heartless act and we hope the authorities find a permanent solution at the earliest.

      Meanwhile, here we present before you some of the top tweets about Jack And Daniel.

      Snehasallapam (SS) @SSTweeps

      Snehasallapam (SS) @SSTweeps

      #JackandDaniel Review: Overall a half baked product which failed miserably in satisfying audience.

      Storyline ~ Old wine in new bottle

      Average making

      Poor VFX

      Overall Below Average Experience.

      Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1

      Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1

      #JackAndDaniel has its decent share of thrills here & there but with a routine plot & poor execution the film fails to get the overall impact. Dileep and Arjun does their duties fairly while the technical side is weak,especially the poor VFX part in the climax.

      Strictly average.

      Strictly average.

      Sᴜᴅʜɪᵛⁱʲᵃʸ @Sudhi_8848

      ·

      Don't miss #Dileep's multiple avatars & some mind boggling stunts in #JackAndDaniel.💯🔥

      Sethumadhavan Napan @Sethumadhavan

      Sethumadhavan Napan @Sethumadhavan

      #JackAndDaniel-routine cat & mouse tale with a new dimension. Clearly inspired by #CatchMeIfYouCan & considering that the film has Dileep & Arjun, the film could have benefited from a much better plot & set-up.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue