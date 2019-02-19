English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jagathy Sreekumar All Set To Make A Comeback To Acting After A Gap Of 7 Years!

    By
    |

    Jagathy Sreekumar, the actor par excellence, who is loved by one and all, is all set to make a comeback to acting and that too after agap of 7 years. The car accident that he suffered way back in the year 2012, had kept the actor away from his profession and now, this news regarding his return to acting is sure to make the audiences happy.

    According to a recent report by Manorama Online, Jagathy Sreekumar will make his comeback to acting through an advertisement, which will be done by his son Rajkumar's upcoming advertising Company, which has been titled as Jagathy Sreekumar Entertainments.

    Jagathy Sreekumar All Set To Make A Comeback To Acting After A Gap Of 7 Years!

    Reportedly, Jagathy's son Rajkumar has conveyed that it is upon the directions of Jagathy Sreekumar's doctors that the veteran is making a comeback to acting. It has also been mentioned that meeting the people from the film inudstry and interaction with them will help in the speedy recovery of the actor.

    The reports suggest that Jagathy Sreekumar will be appearing in an advertisement of a Theme Park based in Thrissur. Along with Jagathy Sreekumar, the advertsiement will also feature his son Rajkumar, daughter Parvathy Shaun and other close family members. The audiences are indeed a lot excited about the much loved actor's comeback to acting.

    Read more about: jagathy sreekumar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue