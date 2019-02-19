Jagathy Sreekumar All Set To Make A Comeback To Acting After A Gap Of 7 Years!

Jagathy Sreekumar, the actor par excellence, who is loved by one and all, is all set to make a comeback to acting and that too after agap of 7 years. The car accident that he suffered way back in the year 2012, had kept the actor away from his profession and now, this news regarding his return to acting is sure to make the audiences happy.

According to a recent report by Manorama Online, Jagathy Sreekumar will make his comeback to acting through an advertisement, which will be done by his son Rajkumar's upcoming advertising Company, which has been titled as Jagathy Sreekumar Entertainments.

Reportedly, Jagathy's son Rajkumar has conveyed that it is upon the directions of Jagathy Sreekumar's doctors that the veteran is making a comeback to acting. It has also been mentioned that meeting the people from the film inudstry and interaction with them will help in the speedy recovery of the actor.

The reports suggest that Jagathy Sreekumar will be appearing in an advertisement of a Theme Park based in Thrissur. Along with Jagathy Sreekumar, the advertsiement will also feature his son Rajkumar, daughter Parvathy Shaun and other close family members. The audiences are indeed a lot excited about the much loved actor's comeback to acting.