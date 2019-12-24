TV Anchor and Celebrity Chef Jagee John Found Dead!

Jagee John, the popular television anchor-turned-model who rose to fame through her cookery show titled Jagee's Cookbook on the Rosebowl channel on YouTube, was found dead in the kitchen of her residence at Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala. She was 45. Jagee John had earned popularity in social media lately with her cooking, yoga, and wellness videos.

According to the latest update from the police, it was Jagee John's family friend who contacted the police after he failed to contact her on phone and found her house locked from inside. The primary investigation report suggests that the Jagee John passed away due to an injury to the head.

Reportedly, Jagee John was living with her mother in Vattiyoorkadavu after her divorce a few years ago. Even though the investigation team tried to interrogate her mother, she is unable to recall the incident due to memory-related health issues.

The police team is planning to take forward the investigation based on the autopsy report of Jagee John and they have not ruled out suicide. Further details are awaited.