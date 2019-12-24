    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Anchor-Model Jagee John Found Dead

      Jagee John, the popular television anchor turned model who rose to fame through her cookery shows, is found dead. The 45-year-old was found dead in the kitchen of her residence at Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram. Jagee had earned popularity in social media lately, with her cooking, yoga, and wellness videos.

      According to the latest updates from the investigation team, it was Jagee Johan's family friend who contacted the police after he failed to contact her on phone and found her house locked from inside. The primary investigation report suggests that the anchor-model passed away due to the fatal injury in the head.

      Reportedly, Jagee John was living with her mother in Vattiyoorkadavu after her divorce, from the past few years. Even though the investigation team tried to interrogate her old mother, she is unable to recall the incident due to memory-related health issues. The police team is planning to take forward the investigation based on the autopsy report.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
