Jallikattu First Day Box Office Collections: Lijo Jose Pellissery Movie Gets A Rousing Reception!

First Day At Cochin Multiplexes

Jallikattu had 16 shows on its first day at Cochin multiplexes. According to reports, the Lijo Jose Pellissery movie collected around Rs 5.82 lakh on day 1. The film also registered 10 houseful shows in total.

Cochin Cineplexes

Reportedly, Jallikattu has made a sensational start at the cineplexes as well. From the 28 shows that the movie had in total, across various theatres, the film collected Rs 7.53 lakh and registered an impressive number of houseful shows.

Carnival Cinemas

Jallikattu has made an impressive start at the Carnival Cinemas across various places in the state. Reportedly, the movie minted Rs 15.06 lakh on its first day from Carnival Cinemas.

At AriesPlex

Reports suggest that Jallikattu has got a befitting start at AriesPlex, which is one among the big centres in Trivandrum. The movie is said to have collected Rs 4.22 lakh from six shows that it had in total on day 1.