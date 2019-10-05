    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Jallikattu First Day Box Office Collections: Lijo Jose Pellissery Movie Gets A Rousing Reception!

      By Staff
      |

      Jallikattu is one such film that stole the attention of moviegoers, even before its theatrical release. There was a huge excitement surrounding the release of this movie, which is said to be yet another path-breaking film from Lijo Jose Pellissery. Finally, Jallikattu hit theatres on October 4, 2019, and it has got a good reception from the audiences. In Kochi, which is one among the major centres for Malayalam movies, Jallikattu emerged as the top choice of audiences. Similarly, the film has opened on an extremely good note in centres like Carnival Cinemas, AriesPlex, etc. Read Jallikattu first day box office collections report to know more about this.

      First Day At Cochin Multiplexes

      First Day At Cochin Multiplexes

      Jallikattu had 16 shows on its first day at Cochin multiplexes. According to reports, the Lijo Jose Pellissery movie collected around Rs 5.82 lakh on day 1. The film also registered 10 houseful shows in total.

      Cochin Cineplexes

      Cochin Cineplexes

      Reportedly, Jallikattu has made a sensational start at the cineplexes as well. From the 28 shows that the movie had in total, across various theatres, the film collected Rs 7.53 lakh and registered an impressive number of houseful shows.

      Carnival Cinemas

      Carnival Cinemas

      Jallikattu has made an impressive start at the Carnival Cinemas across various places in the state. Reportedly, the movie minted Rs 15.06 lakh on its first day from Carnival Cinemas.

      At AriesPlex

      At AriesPlex

      Reports suggest that Jallikattu has got a befitting start at AriesPlex, which is one among the big centres in Trivandrum. The movie is said to have collected Rs 4.22 lakh from six shows that it had in total on day 1.

      The movie is set to enjoy a very good opening weekend. The bookings for Saturday and Sunday look extremely promising and good collections are assured for the movie in the above centres.

      (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

